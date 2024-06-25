Strong Tower Advisory Services Acquires 132 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,533.3% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SHW. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.41.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $3.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.31. 772,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,884. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $232.06 and a 52-week high of $348.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.02 and its 200-day moving average is $313.45.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

