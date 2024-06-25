Strong Tower Advisory Services Acquires 136 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

Insider Activity

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,044 shares of company stock valued at $10,736,187. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $424.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,444. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.16. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.27 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

About FactSet Research Systems



FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

