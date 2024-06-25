Strong Tower Advisory Services Acquires 305 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in STERIS were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $220,954,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 419.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 964,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,430,000 after purchasing an additional 779,038 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth $74,963,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in STERIS by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,763,000 after buying an additional 252,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,687,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,085.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,085.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.66. 10,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,644. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $195.47 and a 12-month high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

