Strong Tower Advisory Services Boosts Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,395,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,813,534,000 after acquiring an additional 387,975 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,761,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,938 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,189,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,412,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,726 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,421,649,000 after purchasing an additional 625,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,651,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,471,733,000 after buying an additional 314,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.95.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.61. 81,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,318. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The company has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.28.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.08%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

