Strong Tower Advisory Services Buys 349 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.17.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.92. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $224.00 and a one year high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total value of $781,209.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

