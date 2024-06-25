Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $1.13 Million Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services owned 0.13% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11,262.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 810.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SMMD traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.62. 45,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.