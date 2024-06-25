Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $1.16 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.03. The stock had a trading volume of 331,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,479,738. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a market cap of $303.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.11.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.64.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

