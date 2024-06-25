Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $1.59 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Eaton were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Eaton alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,595,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,812,966,000 after buying an additional 259,615 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $1,087,983,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,986,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,016,000 after acquiring an additional 195,809 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,739,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $900,600,000 after purchasing an additional 138,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,163,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,998,000 after buying an additional 27,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $322.86. The company had a trading volume of 128,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,455. The firm has a market cap of $129.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $191.82 and a fifty-two week high of $345.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $324.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their target price on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.