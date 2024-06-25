Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Garmin accounts for approximately 0.8% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Garmin were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE GRMN traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $162.19. The company had a trading volume of 14,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,300. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.23. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $99.61 and a fifty-two week high of $171.64.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Stories

