Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $509,000 Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 322.6% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 397,108 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY traded down $9.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1,074.49. 16,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,667. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,020.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,031.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,265.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,123.64.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

