Strong Tower Advisory Services Increases Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Corteva were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 2,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, April 12th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

CTVA traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.42. 219,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,544,691. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $58.76.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 81.01%.

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

