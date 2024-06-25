Strong Tower Advisory Services Increases Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,943,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,562 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,576,000 after acquiring an additional 922,303 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $31,745,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

JEPI stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $56.86. 277,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,139. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day moving average of $56.27.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.