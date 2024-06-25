Strong Tower Advisory Services Purchases 177 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises about 0.8% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $365,420,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,669,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,185,000 after acquiring an additional 903,307 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 19,062.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 555,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,261,000 after purchasing an additional 552,992 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,178,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,877,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,875,434,000 after purchasing an additional 387,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.56.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $242.93. 50,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,767. The company has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $245.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

