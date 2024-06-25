Strong Tower Advisory Services Purchases 208 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $1,152,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 221,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 195.7% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 66,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,216,000 after acquiring an additional 43,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 2,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.44.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.0 %

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $240.28. The stock had a trading volume of 47,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,917. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.22.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

