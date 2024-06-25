Strong Tower Advisory Services Purchases 572 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.4% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.2% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 42,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.5 %

CVX traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.59. 511,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,027,265. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.28 and its 200 day moving average is $154.41. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

About Chevron



Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

