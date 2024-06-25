Strong Tower Advisory Services Purchases 853 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in NIKE were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 3.1% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in NIKE by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NIKE from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.81.

NIKE Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $97.04. 629,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,117,687. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.68 and a 200 day moving average of $99.67.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

