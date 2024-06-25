Strong Tower Advisory Services Raises Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CALF. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,662.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 111,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 105,642 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 371.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 34,159 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 115,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 16,868 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000.

Shares of CALF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.06. 1,338,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

