Strong Tower Advisory Services Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 2.5% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

RSP traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.31. 682,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,081,636. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.76.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

