Strong Tower Advisory Services Sells 28 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Strong Tower Advisory Services decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 4.0% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $488.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,534. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $497.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.21. The company has a market cap of $449.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

