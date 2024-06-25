Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Strategic Planning Group LLC

Strategic Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $1,260,562,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $341,049,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after acquiring an additional 642,178 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $93,369,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,493,000 after acquiring an additional 223,728 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $339.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $336.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.60. The firm has a market cap of $129.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.