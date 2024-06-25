Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives $46.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SUM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stephens upped their target price on Summit Materials from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

NYSE:SUM opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.36. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $29.98 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $773.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.98 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,034,183.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. American Trust raised its position in Summit Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 62,173 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,051,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 41.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 276,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after acquiring an additional 81,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter worth $726,000.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

