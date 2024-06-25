Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.73.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

NYSE NOVA opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $24.56. The company has a market capitalization of $743.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 56.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

