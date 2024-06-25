SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) and POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Financial Comparison

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) and SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares POET Technologies and SunPower’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $293,651.00 371.17 -$20.27 million ($0.49) -3.65 SunPower $1.69 billion 0.29 -$247.11 million ($1.37) -2.01

POET Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SunPower. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SunPower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

POET Technologies has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunPower has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

2.0% of POET Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of SunPower shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of POET Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of SunPower shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares POET Technologies and SunPower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies N/A -269.59% -195.01% SunPower -14.15% -40.95% -11.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for POET Technologies and SunPower, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 SunPower 10 10 0 0 1.50

POET Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 318.99%. SunPower has a consensus price target of $4.56, indicating a potential upside of 65.31%. Given POET Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than SunPower.

Summary

POET Technologies beats SunPower on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POET Technologies

(Get Free Report)

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques. It also develops photonic integrated components. The company serves the data center, telecommunications, Internet of things and industrial sensing, automotive LIDAR, optical coherence tomography for medical devices, and virtual reality systems markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About SunPower

(Get Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production. The company also provides post-installation monitoring and maintenance services. It serves residential customers, including individual homeowners and new home builders. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, California. SunPower Corporation operates as a subsidiary of TotalEnergies SE.

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.