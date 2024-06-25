Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 579.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 220,605 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,405,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,728,000 after purchasing an additional 126,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,781,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,617,000 after buying an additional 179,688 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.47.

Get Our Latest Report on RUN

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 172,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $2,066,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,261,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,072,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 172,920 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $2,066,394.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,261,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,072,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 17,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $210,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,269.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 427,143 shares of company stock worth $5,502,579. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.