SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Get SuperCom alerts:

SuperCom Stock Performance

Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.19.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 99.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SuperCom Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Free Report ) by 263.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 39.93% of SuperCom worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.