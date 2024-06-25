Supreme (LON:SUP) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Supreme (LON:SUP – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Supreme Stock Performance
LON SUP opened at GBX 150 ($1.90) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 132.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 122.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £174.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of 1.23. Supreme has a fifty-two week low of GBX 87 ($1.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150 ($1.90).
About Supreme
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Supreme
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Supreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.