Supreme (LON:SUP) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Supreme (LON:SUP – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Supreme Stock Performance

LON SUP opened at GBX 150 ($1.90) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 132.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 122.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £174.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of 1.23. Supreme has a fifty-two week low of GBX 87 ($1.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150 ($1.90).

About Supreme

Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Other Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; and smart home LED technology solutions.

