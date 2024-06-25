Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells $23,310.00 in Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) insider Vikram Gupta sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $23,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Vikram Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 13th, Vikram Gupta sold 258 shares of Synaptics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $24,535.80.
Synaptics Stock Performance
SYNA opened at $87.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.78. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.38 and a 52 week high of $121.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,692,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,691,000 after acquiring an additional 72,044 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after buying an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,329,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,885,000 after buying an additional 39,352 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at about $807,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,520,000 after buying an additional 100,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on SYNA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.67.
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
