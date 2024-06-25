Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives $44.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.55.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research raised Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SYF

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of SYF stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Free Report

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.