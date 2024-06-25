Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading Up 4.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.70. 124,745 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,012,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Specifically, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $3,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,972,904 shares in the company, valued at $410,107,363.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,262,500. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Talos Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.50 and a beta of 1.92.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $429.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,977,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 23.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,793,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,425,000 after buying an additional 1,873,537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Talos Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,287,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,474,000 after purchasing an additional 669,552 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,439,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Talos Energy by 31.8% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 301,486 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

