Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives $48.53 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.53.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Our Latest Report on TPR

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3,778.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Trading Up 2.6 %

Tapestry stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

About Tapestry

(Get Free Report

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.