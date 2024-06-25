Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Lowered by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,284 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Target were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Target alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Target by 63.5% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,090 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Target by 145.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 13,358 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Target by 2.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 555,617 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $61,380,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Target by 87.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,475 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after buying an additional 46,984 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Target by 143.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 15,597 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Target Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $147.79. 302,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,877,096. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.