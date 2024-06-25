TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on TASK. Citigroup reduced their price objective on TaskUs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on TaskUs

TaskUs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TASK opened at $13.45 on Monday. TaskUs has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $227.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TaskUs will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TaskUs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in TaskUs by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 132,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,581 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in TaskUs in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in TaskUs by 326.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TaskUs

(Get Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.