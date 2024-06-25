TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives $123.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.36.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Cfra lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $129.35 on Friday. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $133.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.12. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,908,778.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,908,778.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 121.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

