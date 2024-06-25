TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.550-3.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.3 billion-$14.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.5 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.55-3.05 EPS.
TD SYNNEX Stock Performance
SNX stock opened at $129.35 on Tuesday. TD SYNNEX has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $133.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.34.
TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on SNX
Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX
In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,908,778.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
TD SYNNEX Company Profile
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TD SYNNEX
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- What is a Value Trap? A Complete Overview
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How to Sell Covered Puts from Income If You’re Bearish
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Tesla Stock: The Pay Package Battle and Its Impact on Investors
Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.