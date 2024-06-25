Teladoc Health Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 17,886 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 40% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,795 call options.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

NYSE:TDOC opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $646.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

Insider Activity

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $117,024.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $132,115.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,228.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $117,024.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at $440,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,150 shares of company stock worth $392,913 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Articles

