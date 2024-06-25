Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 124.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 15.9% in the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV boosted its position in Teleflex by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 8,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.29.

Teleflex Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE TFX opened at $200.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $177.63 and a one year high of $262.97.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Teleflex



Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

