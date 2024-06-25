Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Tempur Sealy International comprises about 3.0% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,677,000 after purchasing an additional 111,845 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 90.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,709,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,107,000 after acquiring an additional 811,459 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 44,360 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.54. The stock had a trading volume of 48,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,646. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.28. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 168.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

