TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $23.95 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $102.00 million and $23.95 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00041189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00009065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013279 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011362 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,959,417,816 coins and its circulating supply is 5,751,814,132 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

