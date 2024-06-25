Tesla’s (TSLA) Sell Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $126.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 30.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.82.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $182.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,891,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,027,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $412,000. OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $1,068,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 201.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 36,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 466.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

