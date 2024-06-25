The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives $220.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.89.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,103,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 31.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 111,057 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 26,415 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 53.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,275 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,918 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $179.08 on Friday. Boeing has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

