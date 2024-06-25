The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT) Shares Down 0.7%

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 179.40 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 180.20 ($2.29). 325,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 597,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181.40 ($2.30).
The European Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 180.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £721.38 million, a P/E ratio of 901.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.29.
The European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile
TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The European Smaller Companies Trust
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.