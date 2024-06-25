The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives $54.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GBX shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenbrier Companies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO William J. Krueger sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $465,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,288.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO William J. Krueger sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $465,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,288.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lorie Tekorius sold 9,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $501,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,783,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,176 shares of company stock worth $2,104,013. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 404.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

GBX opened at $50.20 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $862.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.58 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

