The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stake Lowered by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,077,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 487.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,961,000 after buying an additional 1,210,837 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 363.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,274,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,258,000 after purchasing an additional 999,315 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 21,858.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 680,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,027,000 after purchasing an additional 677,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,515,000 after buying an additional 518,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Argus cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $111.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $153.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 59.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.