The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Given “In-Line” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their in-line rating on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $27.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $36.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LSXMA. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.13.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $21.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.20. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 189,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,755,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,097,380.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,959,314 shares of company stock valued at $105,885,782 and have sold 282,072 shares valued at $17,749,275. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70,150.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 548.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

