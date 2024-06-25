The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Trading 11.9% Higher

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.92. 19,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 22,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.
The OLB Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.38.
The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative net margin of 83.56% and a negative return on equity of 107.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The OLB Group
The OLB Group Company Profile
The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.
