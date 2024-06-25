The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Trading 11.9% Higher

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.92. 19,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 22,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.38.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative net margin of 83.56% and a negative return on equity of 107.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The OLB Group stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The OLB Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OLB Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.33% of The OLB Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

