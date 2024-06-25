THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) is Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Salvus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. THOR Industries accounts for about 2.8% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 889.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in THOR Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.
THOR Industries Stock Performance
Shares of THO stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,676. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.27 and its 200 day moving average is $108.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.74. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
THOR Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 38.95%.
About THOR Industries
THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than THOR Industries
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Has the Summer Stock Market Rally Peaked?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Reddit Stock and the Rubberband Effect: A Case for Lower Prices
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- What is a Value Trap? A Complete Overview
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.