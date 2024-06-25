Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Till Capital Stock Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64.

Till Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Till Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -194.81%.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property.

