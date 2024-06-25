Tim S.A. (TIMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1154 per share on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from TIM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
TIM Stock Performance
Shares of TIMB opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average is $17.41. TIM has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. TIM had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 12.12%. Equities research analysts expect that TIM will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TIM Company Profile
TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.
