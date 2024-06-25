tinyBuild’s (TBLD) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.
tinyBuild Stock Up 20.0 %
Shares of TBLD stock opened at GBX 6 ($0.08) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £23.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.10. tinyBuild has a one year low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 35 ($0.44).
tinyBuild Company Profile
