tinyBuild’s (TBLD) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

tinyBuild Stock Up 20.0 %

Shares of TBLD stock opened at GBX 6 ($0.08) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £23.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.10. tinyBuild has a one year low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 35 ($0.44).

tinyBuild Company Profile

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers various games for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, SteamVR, Meta Quest, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, mobile, Xbox One, PS4, Mac, Linux, Switch, 3DS, VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR, and Wii U. The company also organizes gaming events.

