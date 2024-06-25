Traders Buy High Volume of HSBC Call Options (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 13,451 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 202% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,460 call options.

Get HSBC alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HSBC

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,621,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,129,000 after acquiring an additional 376,641 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 39.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 698,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after purchasing an additional 197,283 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3,518.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 177,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 172,920 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 884.1% in the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 125,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 113,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $761.75.

HSBC Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $44.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $45.46.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Equities analysts expect that HSBC will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 34.14%.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.